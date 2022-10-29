UrduPoint.com

No Putin-Erdogan Talk Planned Yet - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2022 | 11:36 PM

A phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is not on the agenda yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

"Not yet," Peskov said when asked if the leaders of Russia and Turkey plan to hold a phone conversation after Moscow suspended its participation in the grain deal.

More Stories From World

