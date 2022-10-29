No Putin-Erdogan Talk Planned Yet - Kremlin

A phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is not on the agenda yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

"Not yet," Peskov said when asked if the leaders of Russia and Turkey plan to hold a phone conversation after Moscow suspended its participation in the grain deal.