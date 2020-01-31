UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Putin-Lukashenko Contacts Planned Soon - Kremlin Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 03:35 PM

No Putin-Lukashenko Contacts Planned Soon - Kremlin Spokesman

Contacts between Russian and Belarusian presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko are not planned in the near future, but if necessary, the leaders may quickly organize a meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Contacts between Russian and Belarusian presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko are not planned in the near future, but if necessary, the leaders may quickly organize a meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"So far, no top-level contacts have been planned. At the same time, they may appear if the presidents consider it expedient," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Same May

Recent Stories

TCL launches C8 4K UHD Android TV in Pakistan

1 minute ago

53 outlaws including 19 proclaimed offenders held ..

4 minutes ago

D&SJ visits district jail Sargodha; releases 13 pr ..

4 minutes ago

Chip maker SK Hynix posts 95 percent quarterly pro ..

11 minutes ago

Kremlin Sees Belarus' Purchase of Norwegian Oil as ..

11 minutes ago

Kremlin Confirms Russian Investment Forum in Sochi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.