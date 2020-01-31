No Putin-Lukashenko Contacts Planned Soon - Kremlin Spokesman

Contacts between Russian and Belarusian presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko are not planned in the near future, but if necessary, the leaders may quickly organize a meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Contacts between Russian and Belarusian presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko are not planned in the near future, but if necessary, the leaders may quickly organize a meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"So far, no top-level contacts have been planned. At the same time, they may appear if the presidents consider it expedient," Peskov told reporters.