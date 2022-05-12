'No Question' of US Providing Nuclear Weapons to Ukraine - Senior Official

UrduPoint.com

There is "no question" of the United States providing nuclear weapons to Ukraine, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said in a congressional testimony on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) There is "no question" of the United States providing nuclear weapons to Ukraine, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.

"The United States is providing security assistance and weapons to Ukraine, but there's no question of the United States providing nuclear weapons to Ukraine," Donfried told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

