No Ransom Demands From Pirates After Abduction of Russian Sailors So Far - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Pirates have not yet put forward their demands over Russian sailors abducted in Cameroon , a source in the employing company told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, pirates attacked on Thursday multipurpose cargo vessel Marmalaita, sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, near Cameroon's Douala port.

The ministry said the pirates kidnapped eight out of 12 crew members, including three Russian nationals.

"There have been no demands from the abductors so far," the source said.

He added that all three Russian sailors are senior ship officers and that a team of negotiators and representatives of the employer had arrived in Cameroon after the abduction.

German MarConsult Schiffahrt company, which owns Marmalaita, said Friday it had assembled an emergency response team and are doing utmost to deal with the case, in cooperation with all relevant authorities.