No Reason For Curfew, Closures On Eve Of Rittenhouse Trial Decision - Kenosha Police Dept.

Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) There is no reason to enact a curfew or road closures in anticipation of the jury's decision in the case of Kenosha riots shooter Kyle Rittenhouse sometime this week, the Kenosha Police Department said on Tuesday in a statement.

"The Kenosha Police and Kenosha County Sheriff's Departments understand and recognize the anxiety surrounding the Kyle Rittenhouse trial... To date, we have no reason to facilitate road closures, enact curfews or ask our communities to modify their daily routines," the statement said.

A jury is currently in the process of deliberating whether Rittenhouse is guilty on charges including reckless homicide for shooting three men, killing two, during racial justice riots in Kenosha in August 2020.

The decision is expected to be delivered in the next several days.

The Wisconsin National Guard on Friday announced that they will have 500 troops deployed near Kenosha in case they need to assist local law enforcement with public safety efforts.

The Kenosha Police and Sheriff's Departments have strengthened their relationships with State and Federal resources and worked together to improve response capabilities to large-scale events, the statement said.

