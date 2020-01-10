UrduPoint.com
No Reason So Far To Claim Ukrainian Plane Crash Was Result Of Terrorist Attack - Prystaiko

No Reason So Far to Claim Ukrainian Plane Crash Was Result of Terrorist Attack - Prystaiko

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Friday there was no reason so far to talk about a terrorist act as the cause of the crash of Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane in Iran.

On Wednesday, a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed in the vicinity of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff. All 176 people on board were killed, including citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

" At this point, we do not have sufficient evidence to claim that there are any substances on the remains of the aircraft that point out at a terrorist act or .

.. unnatural events or unnatural damage to the aircraft," Prystaiko said at a news briefing on Ukrainian television.

According to the minister, experts are currently analyzing the nature of damage to the aircraft engines.

"There are burned airplane parts ... there are those parts that require a very detailed study, for example, residues of chemicals that may or may not be classified as explosive mixtures," he said.

"Not all the parts have been collected yet, both engines are there, but there are certain important parts for us that have not been found. The Iranian side is primarily working on that," Prystaiko added.

More Stories From World

