No Reason to Avoid Discussions of Open Skies Treaty Issues - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Moscow rejects any attempts to justify US withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty by the existence of some technical problems, there is no reason to avoid the discussion of issues that Washington is trying to present as some kind of violations on the part of Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced US pullout from the treaty, accusing Russia of violating it.

"We reject any attempts to justify a pullout from this fundamental agreement by the presence of some technical problems. I recall that any military security treaty is usually a very complicated matter. And if there is political will ” and they are signed when there is political will ” all problems are solved on the basis of cooperation, on the basis of a balance of interests and taking into account the need to maintain the viability of the respective regimes," Grushko said.

"Therefore, there is no reason to stop the discussion of these technical issues, which the United States is trying to present today as some violations by Russia. To do this, it is absolutely not necessary to withdraw from the agreement, but if you withdraw from the agreement, then there will be no solutions to technical issues, there will be no an instrument that has served the interests of maintaining peace and security in Europe for more than 20 years and has been an integral part of the military security system, where all the elements are interconnected," he said.