No Reason To Be Disappointed In Syrian Constitutional Committee Prospects - Russian Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 11:17 PM

No Reason to Be Disappointed in Syrian Constitutional Committee Prospects - Russian Envoy

The results of the meeting in Geneva on Syria do not give reason to be disappointed in the prospects for the work of the constitutional committee, Alexander Lavrentyev, the Russian special presidential envoy for Syria, told reporters

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The results of the meeting in Geneva on Syria do not give reason to be disappointed in the prospects for the work of the constitutional committee, Alexander Lavrentyev, the Russian special presidential envoy for Syria, told reporters.

"It cannot be said that the session was completely fruitful. On the positive side, it can be noted that the parties began to talk with each other. The positions of the parties remain complex and often have a completely opposite context. But this does not give reason to be disappointed in the future prospects of the constitutional committee," he said.

