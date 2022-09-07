No Reason to Believe Coronavirus Will Completely Disappear - Russian Watchdog Head

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) There is no reason to believe that coronavirus will disappear completely, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor chief Anna Popova said in an interview with Sputnik at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"For now, there are no grounds to assume that it will completely disappear. The history of epidemiology knows examples when various pathogens came, 'made noise' and then left, and some remained. Therefore, the coronavirus is now looking for a place for itself, a place in the season, changing some of its properties," Popova said.

She said that every six months a new genovariant appears with new properties that affect the human body in a different way - either harder or lighter, sometimes it is less contagious, sometimes more.

The EEF is held on September 5-8 at the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island in the city of Vladivostok. The Sputnik news agency is a general media partner of the forum.