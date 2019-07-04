UrduPoint.com
No Reason To Hold Snap Parliamentary Elections In Azerbaijan - Deputy Prime Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 02:16 PM

No Reason to Hold Snap Parliamentary Elections in Azerbaijan - Deputy Prime Minister

Since there is no reason to hold snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, the vote will be held in November 2020, as scheduled, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmedov said on Thursday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Since there is no reason to hold snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, the vote will be held in November 2020, as scheduled, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmedov said on Thursday.

Reports suggesting that the country will hold snap parliamentary elections have been spreading in Azerbaijani media and social networks since Monday.

The suggestion has been triggered by plans to hold an urgent parliamentary session on July 9.

"What for should one spread this information? There is no reason to hold snap elections. According to the constitution, elections are held once in five years, in November. The next parliamentary elections will be held in November 2020," Ahmedov told reporters.

