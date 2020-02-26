UrduPoint.com
No Reason To Panic About Coronavirus In Europe: EU

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:11 PM

The novel coronavirus is concerning for Europe but there is no reason for alarm, the EU's health commissioner said on Wednesday as Italy battles the world's third-biggest outbreak

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus is concerning for Europe but there is no reason for alarm, the EU's health commissioner said on Wednesday as Italy battles the world's third-biggest outbreak.

"This is a situation of concern but we must not give in to panic," Stella Kyriakides told reporters in Rome after meeting Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza.

"We must also be vigilant when it comes to misinformation and disinformation as well as xenophobic statements which are misleading citizens and putting in question the work of public authorities.

" On Wednesday Italian authorities announced a 12th death linked to the outbreak and another jump in the number of cases, which now stand at 374.

The new toll published by the civil protection department is a jump from the 322 cases and 10 deaths recorded on Tuesday evening -- the most serious outbreak so far in Europe.

Several cases in other European countries have been reported among people who had recently visited Lombardy, the region of northern Italy worst-hit by the outbreak.

