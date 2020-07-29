UrduPoint.com
No Reason To React To US Sources' Claims Of Russia's COVID-19 Disinformation - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:02 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief on Wednesday that claims by some unnamed sources in the United States about Russia's alleged disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic did not deserve any reaction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief on Wednesday that claims by some unnamed sources in the United States about Russia's alleged disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic did not deserve any reaction.

The New York Times has accused Russian military intelligence of spreading English-language disinformation about the pandemic. The Associated Press has made similar claims, citing unnamed US officials alleging that Russia presents false narratives and spreads confusion.

"In this case, we do not react to [claims by] unnamed officials, especially cited by the New York Times.

So, we see no reason to provide any reaction," Peskov told reporters.

Russian media outlets actively cover the coronavirus situation, the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

"As for Russia, it is going through this tough period despite facing problems sometimes, and it does it better than many other countries. All the media outlets truly note significant problems that the US is now facing. In this case, even if someone mentions some disinformation, this is just an obtrusive phobia. High-quality and objective operation of media outlets should certainly not be slammed as disinformation," Peskov added.

