No Reason to Send Russian Troops to Afghanistan - Russian Security Council Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) There are no prerequisites for the entry of the Russian military contingent into Afghanistan, Russia will focus primarily on political and diplomatic efforts in order to look for ways to establish an intra-Afghan dialogue and a peaceful settlement of the problems existing in this country, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

When asked whether to expect a Russian military contingent to enter Afghanistan in the way it was in Syria, Patrushev replied: "There are no prerequisites for this.

"

"In the Afghan direction, we will focus primarily on political and diplomatic efforts, together with our partners, we will look for ways to establish an intra-Afghan dialogue and a peaceful settlement of the problems existing in the country," he stressed.

According to Patrushev, for these purposes, in particular, the "Moscow format" has been created and is successfully working.

"In addition, we attach great importance to the coordinating role of the UN in international efforts for the Afghan settlement," he added.