UrduPoint.com

No Reason To Send Russian Troops To Afghanistan - Russian Security Council Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 02:10 AM

No Reason to Send Russian Troops to Afghanistan - Russian Security Council Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) There are no prerequisites for the entry of the Russian military contingent into Afghanistan, Russia will focus primarily on political and diplomatic efforts in order to look for ways to establish an intra-Afghan dialogue and a peaceful settlement of the problems existing in this country, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

When asked whether to expect a Russian military contingent to enter Afghanistan in the way it was in Syria, Patrushev replied: "There are no prerequisites for this.

"

"In the Afghan direction, we will focus primarily on political and diplomatic efforts, together with our partners, we will look for ways to establish an intra-Afghan dialogue and a peaceful settlement of the problems existing in the country," he stressed.

According to Patrushev, for these purposes, in particular, the "Moscow format" has been created and is successfully working.

"In addition, we attach great importance to the coordinating role of the UN in international efforts for the Afghan settlement," he added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Syria Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

On Ashura, Prime Minister urges countrymen to side ..

On Ashura, Prime Minister urges countrymen to side with truth, foil falsehood

2 hours ago
 Main Zuljanah procession taken out from Nisar Have ..

Main Zuljanah procession taken out from Nisar Haveli

2 hours ago
 Biden, Merkel Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Ne ..

Biden, Merkel Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Need to Coordinate Aid - White H ..

2 hours ago
 Turkey Begins Evacuations of Its Citizens From Afg ..

Turkey Begins Evacuations of Its Citizens From Afghanistan - Defense Minister

2 hours ago
 Trudeau Says Canada Working With Haitian Governmen ..

Trudeau Says Canada Working With Haitian Government, Diaspora to Provide Aid

2 hours ago
 Dutch Prime Minister calls Imran: thanks for Pakis ..

Dutch Prime Minister calls Imran: thanks for Pakistan's support in evacuation ef ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.