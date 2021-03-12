No Reason To Stop Using AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine: WHO
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:08 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization said Friday there was no reason to stop using AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after several European countries suspended the roll-out over blood clot fears.
"Yes, we should continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters, adding: "There is no indication to not use it".