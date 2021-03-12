UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Reason To Stop Using AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine: WHO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:08 PM

No reason to stop using AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine: WHO

The World Health Organization said Friday there was no reason to stop using AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after several European countries suspended the roll-out over blood clot fear

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization said Friday there was no reason to stop using AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after several European countries suspended the roll-out over blood clot fears.

"Yes, we should continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters, adding: "There is no indication to not use it".

Related Topics

World Blood

Recent Stories

UN chief urges concerted effort worldwide to end c ..

2 minutes ago

President Alvi opens Clean and Green Pakistan Scou ..

2 minutes ago

Egypt's terror law use against critics slammed at ..

3 minutes ago

Pirates kidnap 15 sailors in Gulf of Guinea off Be ..

3 minutes ago

EU Will Soon Expand Its Human Rights Sanctions Lis ..

3 minutes ago

Admin, political leadership committed for developm ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.