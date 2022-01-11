UrduPoint.com

No Reason To Talk About Weapons Systems Yet, Security Guarantees First - Ryabkov

Published January 11, 2022

No Reason to Talk About Weapons Systems Yet, Security Guarantees First - Ryabkov

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Now there is no reason to say which weapons systems and in what quantity can be deployed if the dialogue on security guarantees does not yield results, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Now there is no reason to talk about what systems, in what quantity and where exactly can be deployed, this will immediately be perceived as a new threat from the Russian side, we are working for a result that must be achieved through diplomatic means," he said after Russian-US talks on security guarantees.

Russia needs rock-solid guarantees that Ukraine and Georgia will never become NATO members, Ryabkov said.

"We emphasize that it is absolutely imperative for us to make sure that Ukraine never becomes a NATO member.

We would like the formula adopted by the 2008 Bucharest summit at the NATO summit in Madrid to be withdrawn and replaced with the following: 'Ukraine and Georgia will never become NATO members,'" Ryabkov told reporters.

"We are tired of conducting empty conversations, from half-promises, from misinterpretation, which often happened in negotiations behind closed doors. We do not trust the other side. We need rock-solid, legally binding guarantees, not promises, but guarantees, with the words 'must,' 'must never become NATO members.' This is a matter of Russia's national security," he stressed.

NATO non-enlargement, non-deployment of missiles near Russian borders, and rejection of Kiev's accession to NATO are Russia's imperative in security guarantees talks, Ryabkov stressed.

