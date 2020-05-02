No Reason to Think COVID-19 SItuation in Russia Stabilized - Health Ministry

The Russian Health Ministry said on Saturday that the situation with COVID-19 in Russia had not stabilized, meaning that the safety regulations must be followed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The Russian Health Ministry said on Saturday that the situation with COVID-19 in Russia had not stabilized, meaning that the safety regulations must be followed.

Earlier in the day, the national coronavirus response center said that a record 9,623 new COVID-19 cases had been recorded in Russia in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 124,054.

The death toll stands at 1,222.

"Currently, there is no reason to think that the situation has stabilized and we can disregard the safety rules," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the virus continues to spread and the high probability of infection remains.