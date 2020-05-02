UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Reason To Think COVID-19 SItuation In Russia Stabilized - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 02:39 PM

No Reason to Think COVID-19 SItuation in Russia Stabilized - Health Ministry

The Russian Health Ministry said on Saturday that the situation with COVID-19 in Russia had not stabilized, meaning that the safety regulations must be followed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The Russian Health Ministry said on Saturday that the situation with COVID-19 in Russia had not stabilized, meaning that the safety regulations must be followed.

Earlier in the day, the national coronavirus response center said that a record 9,623 new COVID-19 cases had been recorded in Russia in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 124,054.

The death toll stands at 1,222.

"Currently, there is no reason to think that the situation has stabilized and we can disregard the safety rules," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the virus continues to spread and the high probability of infection remains.

Related Topics

Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2 vehicle lifters arrested, 6 motorcycles recovere ..

3 minutes ago

15 shopkeepers arrested over violations of lockdow ..

3 minutes ago

141 overseas Pakistanis arrive in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Punjab CM orders inquiry into complaints against l ..

18 minutes ago

Abducted girl recovered in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaud ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.