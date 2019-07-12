No Reasons for Visa, Mastercard to Leave Russia After Changes to Payments Law - Moiseev

The Russian Finance Ministry sees no reason for Visa and Mastercard to leave Russia after the adoption of amendments to the law On National Payment System as these amendments are aimed at ensuring uninterrupted payments, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The Russian Finance Ministry sees no reason for visa and Mastercard to leave Russia after the adoption of amendments to the law On National Payment System as these amendments are aimed at ensuring uninterrupted payments, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said Friday.

"The adoption of amendments to the law On National Payment System will not lead to the departure of foreign payment systems from Russia.

We believe that there are no reasons for this," Moiseev said.

"These amendments do not introduce additional restrictions and are aimed at ensuring uninterrupted payments, which all market participants and, above all, consumers of these services are interested in," he added.

Moiseev clarified that the purpose of the prepared amendments is to ensure that the regulations of all operators of payment systems in Russia fully comply with the Russian legislation.