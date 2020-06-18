UrduPoint.com
No Reasons To Doubt Russia's COVID-19 Mortality Statistics, 11% Of Population Tested - WHO

Around 11 percent of people living in Russia have been tested for COVID-19, which means that statistics related to positive cases and fatalities is realistic, the World Health Organization (WHO)'s spokeswoman in Russia, Melita Vujnovic, said on Thursday

"Russia has significantly increased COVID-19 testing, so there is really a good understanding of the statistics related to those infected, and a more realistic picture of the number of fatalities and the COVID mortality rate. We have said many times this can change. As of now, ... around 11 percent of Russia's population have been tested, so the picture is realistic," Vujnovic said at a virtual WHO briefing, commenting on Western media claims about Russia's misreporting of coronavirus fatalities.

Russia has repeatedly refuted any manipulation of official statistics, stressing that all the data is provided transparently. Back in mid-May, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the country had one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates in the world thanks to the comprehensive measures implemented.

The county has confirmed 561,0914 COVID-19 cases and 7,660 fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak.

