No Reasons to Re-Introduce Quarantine in Russia Now - Chief Public Health Official

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:55 PM

There are no direct grounds now for the introduction of quarantine measures due to coronavirus in Russia, the country's chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) There are no direct grounds now for the introduction of quarantine measures due to coronavirus in Russia, the country's chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova said.

"Today, there are no direct reasons for us to say that we will introduce some kind of quarantine measures.

Once again, if we follow the recommendations that exist today, if we protect ourselves, if we wear a mask, if we properly wash our hands and objects around us and take care of our loved ones," Popova told the Komsomolskaya Pravda broadcaster.

More Stories From World

