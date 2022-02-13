UrduPoint.com

No Recommendation On Flight Bans In Ukraine From EASA - Zelenskyy's Office

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2022 | 09:30 PM

No Recommendation on Flight Bans in Ukraine From EASA - Zelenskyy's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) did not make recommendations regarding the restriction of flights over Ukraine, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the country's presidential office, said Sunday.

"The sky over Ukraine is open, the authorities did not take any decisions to close the airspace. EASA also made no recommendations to restrict flights in Ukrainian airspace. We use facts, not assumptions. Most airlines continue to operate without restrictions," Tymoshenko said on Facebook.

Kiev will also implement measures to support air carriers soon, he added.

Earlier in the day, the Irish lessor prohibited a plane of the Ukrainian airline SkyUp from entering Ukraine's airspace. The flight, which was headed from Portugal's Madeira to Kiev, landed in neighboring Moldova.

Ukrainian digital news outlet Strana.ua reported on Saturday, citing sources, that a pool of major international insurance companies was preparing to announce that it would stop covering the flights in Ukraine's airspace starting Monday. Dutch carrier KLM has already canceled its Ukraine-bound flights.

