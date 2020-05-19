UrduPoint.com
No Region Must Receive Priority For COVID-19 Vaccine When Released - AU Special Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) All countries must have fair access to any vaccines against COVID-19 once they reach the market and pharmaceutical firms must not pursue profits on these vital supplies, the African Union's Special Envoy for COVID-19 Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said Tuesday.

"There is a global effort underway, with the WHO [World Health Organization], the Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI), where I'm a chair of the board, and CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Аll are working with one purpose: when vaccines become available they should be seen as a global public good, meaning that there should not be a question of profit for the companies that make it, but availability for everybody in the world, at an affordable price," Okonjo-Iweala said at a New York Forum Institute virtual roundtable.

The special envoy added that Africa must not be the last to receive any vaccine once it is produced.

"We are there to make sure that Africa will not be last in line, that our continent will be prioritized as well. This means we need to make large quantities and large volume," Okonjo-Iweala said.

According to the WHO, more than 100 potential vaccines against COVID-19 are currently undergoing preclinical and clinical trials.

Since the start of the outbreak, 86,721 cases of COVID-19 have reported on the African continent, according to the WHO, with South Africa, Algeria, and Egypt having the most cases. Over the preceding 24 hours, 2,538 new cases of the disease have been registered in Africa.

