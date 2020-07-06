UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Regrets On Taking Knee In Support Of Black Lives Matter Movement - UK Labour's Starmer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

No Regrets on Taking Knee in Support of Black Lives Matter Movement - UK Labour's Starmer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The leader of the United Kingdom's Labour Party Keir Starmer on Monday has said that he does not regret having taken a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In early June, Starmer released a photograph of himself and the party's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, kneeling on the floor, with a caption expressing support for the movement amid the widespread public unrest following the death of George Floyd in the United States in May.

During an appearance on the LBC radio broadcaster, Starmer was asked if he regretted this gesture after several Formula 1 drivers refused to take a knee ahead of the first race of the season in Austria on Sunday.

"I don't regret it at all. It was an expression of solidarity, of recognition of the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement and what they stand for across the world," Starmer remarked.

In reference to the incident that has brought controversy to the racing series, the Labour leader said that deciding to take the knee must be an individual choice.

"It's got to be an individual choice ... I made the choice to do, and I'm pleased and proud about that. Others will choose otherwise," Starmer remarked.

Despite taking the knee, the Labour leader has been criticized by civil rights activists for calling the Black Lives Matter movement a "moment" in a previous media appearance and refusing to support the organization's campaign to cut police budgets and divert funds to social programs.

Related Topics

World Police George Austria United Kingdom United States May June Sunday Media All Race Labour

Recent Stories

Birth anniversary of 1965 War Hero M. M. Alam bein ..

34 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Social Security Fund organisational struct ..

1 hour ago

Broken power sector swallows $45 billion in a deca ..

1 hour ago

DIG visits Central Jail Kot Lakhpat

21 minutes ago

JI delegation condoles with Sikh community over tr ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.