No Reintegration Scenario Will Help Ukraine Get Donbas Back - DPR Lawmaker

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Whatever reintegration scenario Kiev might devise, it will not help it reclaim Donbas, a member of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) parliament , Vladislav Rusanov, told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said that Kiev had formed five reintegration scenarios to regain authority over the Donbas and Luhansk regions, but did not give any details on the matter.

"Kiev will never get back Crimea or Donbas," the lawmaker said, commenting on Danilov's scenarios, adding that both the Crimean Peninsula and the Donbas region were historically Russian and were now "returning to their homeland."

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new central government.

According to the UN, around 13 thousand people have been killed since the beginning of the conflict. A year later the so-called Normandy Four group France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine signed the Minsk agreements on the conflict settlement. Despite the ceasefire, skirmishes between the warring parties continue.

The Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in a referendum held in March of 2014. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the referendum results and imposed sanctions on Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure, as the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."