No Religious Freedom For Muslim In India As Police Launch Crackdown On Meerut University

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 20, 2025 | 07:32 PM

Students gathered to offer prayer but University of Meerut administration banned them from doing so, police launch crackdown and take six students into custody

MEERUT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2025) No religious freedom in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Muslim students have been banned from offering prayer on the premises of the universities.

The police launched crackdown on the students of the University of Meerut, in Meerut.

Hindus students, however, are allowed to offer prayers on the premises of the universities in India. This ban on the Muslim students is taking place for the first time at the universities’ level under the Modi government.

The fresh incident took place in at University of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The police launched crackdown against the Muslim students when they gathered to offer prayer during holy month of Ramadan.

The police arrested a student, Khalid Dhan, and sent him to jail for offering prayers on campus.

In response to his illegal detention, more than 400 students staged a protest at the university and demanded his release.

However, the Modi government, which claims to lead the world’s largest democracy, could not tolerate Muslim students protesting for their rights.

Instead of listening to the protesting students, the police resorted to baton charges, tear gas shelling and aerial firing.

When students refused to end their protest despite these measures, Indian police forcibly arrested six of them and took them to the police station.

The protesting students questioned why Hindu prayers were allowed on campus while Muslim students observing Ramadan were being denied the right to offer prayers.

