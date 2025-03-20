No Religious Freedom For Muslim In India As Police Launch Crackdown On Meerut University
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 20, 2025 | 07:32 PM
Students gathered to offer prayer but University of Meerut administration banned them from doing so, police launch crackdown and take six students into custody
MEERUT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2025) No religious freedom in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Muslim students have been banned from offering prayer on the premises of the universities.
The police launched crackdown on the students of the University of Meerut, in Meerut.
Hindus students, however, are allowed to offer prayers on the premises of the universities in India. This ban on the Muslim students is taking place for the first time at the universities’ level under the Modi government.
The fresh incident took place in at University of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The police launched crackdown against the Muslim students when they gathered to offer prayer during holy month of Ramadan.
The police arrested a student, Khalid Dhan, and sent him to jail for offering prayers on campus.
In response to his illegal detention, more than 400 students staged a protest at the university and demanded his release.
However, the Modi government, which claims to lead the world’s largest democracy, could not tolerate Muslim students protesting for their rights.
Instead of listening to the protesting students, the police resorted to baton charges, tear gas shelling and aerial firing.
When students refused to end their protest despite these measures, Indian police forcibly arrested six of them and took them to the police station.
The protesting students questioned why Hindu prayers were allowed on campus while Muslim students observing Ramadan were being denied the right to offer prayers.
Recent Stories
No religious freedom for Muslim in India as police launch crackdown on Meerut Un ..
UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for thrilling fight night on July 26
Abu Dhabi Mobility announces facilities for visitors to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..
Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' competition announced
DP World Foundation commemorates Zayed Humanitarian Day with community initiativ ..
DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward
ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility
Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm
Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'
Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums ..
Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media
UAE marks International Day of Happiness
More Stories From World
-
No religious freedom for Muslim in India as police launch crackdown on Meerut University4 minutes ago
-
Barca eye Women's Champions League semis, City hand Chelsea first defeat of season16 minutes ago
-
Barca on track for women's Champions League semis after thumping Wolfsburg56 minutes ago
-
German foreign minister on Syria visit reopens Damascus embassy3 hours ago
-
Khamenei says US strikes on Yemen 'crime that must be stopped'3 hours ago
-
Top EU diplomat hails Trump offer to help Ukraine get air defences3 hours ago
-
Boxing receives official IOC thumbs-up for Los Angeles Games3 hours ago
-
Jeddah Governor honours group Taf3ol Saudi Arabia for media leadership3 hours ago
-
Race to become Olympics supremo on a knife edge4 hours ago
-
US State Dept. fends off question about Pakistan's internal affairs5 hours ago
-
Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan dies aged 765 hours ago
-
Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan dies aged 765 hours ago