No Reports Of Injuries During Operation In Montreal - Police

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) No injuries have been reported during a police operation in Montreal in response to a reported hostage situation, the city's police service (SPVM) said in a statement on Friday.

"Police officers were dispatched to the scene to respond to a call received at the 911 Central. Specialized ... police officers are on the scene and are carrying out checks. No injuries were reported," the SPVM said via Twitter.

