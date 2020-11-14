No Reports of Injuries During Operation in Montreal - Police

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) No injuries have been reported during a police operation in Montreal in response to a reported hostage situation, the city's police service (SPVM) said in a statement on Friday.

"Police officers were dispatched to the scene to respond to a call received at the 911 Central. Specialized ... police officers are on the scene and are carrying out checks. No injuries were reported," the SPVM said via Twitter.