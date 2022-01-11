UrduPoint.com

No Request At UNSC Yet To Discuss North Korea's Missile Launch - President

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 09:13 PM

The UN Security Council has not yet received a request to discuss the latest missile launch by North Korea, the second in one week, but is concerned by the development, the council's President, Norwegian Ambassador to the United Nations Mona Juul said on Tuesday

North Korea launched a missile, apparently a ballistic one, at around 22:27 GMT on Monday from inland toward the Sea of Japan. American and South Korean intelligence agencies are now thoroughly analyzing the data. The latest launch came less than a week after North Korea conducted its first missile test this year.

On Monday, hours before the second launch, the UN Security Council gathered for closed consultations to discuss the January 5 test.

"We will see whether there will be a new request or whether we will request a meeting on this issue," Juul told reporters. "It is really extremely concerning that the DPRK (North Korea) continues with missile launches."

Juul said the Security Council needs to gather more information on the most recent launch.

The diplomat noted that the council still has not gotten any request to address another pressing issue - the question of human rights during mass protests in Kazakhstan.

"We (Norway) have from our side expressed really grave concern about the situation... And the fact that (there have been) so many civilian casualties is really very tragic," Juul stated.

