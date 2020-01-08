UrduPoint.com
No Request Received Yet At UNSC To Address Iran's Missile Strikes In Iraq - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 08:40 PM

The United Nations Security Council has not yet received a request from any member state to convene an emergency meeting following the Iranian missile attacks in Iraq, the council's current president Vietnamese Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dang Dinh Quy told reporters on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The United Nations Security Council has not yet received a request from any member state to convene an emergency meeting following the Iranian missile attacks in Iraq, the council's current president Vietnamese Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dang Dinh Quy told reporters on Wednesday.

"No," Quy said when asked whether any country had requested a meeting.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched an operation to avenge Washington's extrajudicial killing of the IRGC's Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani, that took place on the Iraqi soil in the early hours of January 3.

According to the Iraqi military, around 22 missiles hit the country, 17 of them struck the US Ain Al Asad airbase and five more - the Iraqi city of Erbil, targeting the international coalition headquarters. The Iraqi Prime Minister's Office said in a statement it received "a verbal message" from Iran regarding the Islamic republic's response to the US assassination of its top general.

