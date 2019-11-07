UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Request To Host Xi-Trump Summit Lodged In Switzerland - Foreign Affairs Department

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:53 PM

No Request to Host Xi-Trump Summit Lodged in Switzerland - Foreign Affairs Department

Switzerland has not received any requests to host a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign the newly negotiated trade agreements, a spokesperson of the Swiss Department of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Switzerland has not received any requests to host a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign the newly negotiated trade agreements, a spokesperson of the Swiss Department of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, media reported, citing a source, that a summit between the US and Chinese leaders, which was first planned to be held on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Chile, may now be delayed until December, with Switzerland, along with England and Sweden, among possible host countries. Trump said earlier in November that the first phase of the Washington-Beijing trade deal will be signed somewhere in the United States.

"No official demand was addressed to Switzerland.

If such a meeting was to take place in Switzerland, it would be communicated in a due time by the parties involved," the spokesperson said.

Following the visit of China's top trade negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, to Washington in October, Trump announced that both sides had reached a "substantial phase one deal," which could be finalized in writing when he meets with Xi in the near future.

The world's two leading economies have been engaged in a trade war for over a year over what Trump deemed unfair economic conditions and noncompetitive behavior from China. China has denied such claims, saying that the trade row is not beneficial to either side or the world economy. The standoff translated into a tit-for-tat hiking of tariffs in imported goods between the countries.

Related Topics

World China Washington Visit Trump Chile United States Switzerland Sweden May October November December Media From Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Indones ..

25 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan&#039;s p ..

40 minutes ago

Merkel Disagrees With Macron's Comment on NATO's ' ..

47 seconds ago

Fresh protests held in tense Guinea capital

49 seconds ago

UK Police Formally Identify All Migrants Found Dea ..

52 seconds ago

IMF Notes Progress in Negotiations With Ukraine - ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.