No Request to Host Xi-Trump Summit Lodged in Switzerland - Foreign Affairs Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Switzerland has not received any requests to host a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign the newly negotiated trade agreements, a spokesperson of the Swiss Department of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, media reported, citing a source, that a summit between the US and Chinese leaders, which was first planned to be held on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Chile, may now be delayed until December, with Switzerland, along with England and Sweden, among possible host countries. Trump said earlier in November that the first phase of the Washington-Beijing trade deal will be signed somewhere in the United States.

"No official demand was addressed to Switzerland.

If such a meeting was to take place in Switzerland, it would be communicated in a due time by the parties involved," the spokesperson said.

Following the visit of China's top trade negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, to Washington in October, Trump announced that both sides had reached a "substantial phase one deal," which could be finalized in writing when he meets with Xi in the near future.

The world's two leading economies have been engaged in a trade war for over a year over what Trump deemed unfair economic conditions and noncompetitive behavior from China. China has denied such claims, saying that the trade row is not beneficial to either side or the world economy. The standoff translated into a tit-for-tat hiking of tariffs in imported goods between the countries.