No Requests Received At UN Security Council To Address Situation In Kazakhstan - President

Published January 06, 2022

No Requests Received at UN Security Council to Address Situation in Kazakhstan - President

 UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The UN Security Council has not yet received a request to address the ongoing riots in Kazakhstan, the council's president, Norway's Ambassador to the United Nations Mona Juul, said on Wednesday.

"We have not received any requests for any meetings in the Council," Juul told reporters. "Of course, it looks very concerning ... We certainly will continue to follow up."

More Stories From World

