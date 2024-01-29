Open Menu

No Rest For Gaza Dead With Swift Burials, Bodies Dug Up

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 08:49 PM

Even the dead are not spared by the Hamas-Israel war raging in Gaza, with bodies dug up by Israeli troops and hurried burials happening in hospitals and even a school

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Even the dead are not spared by the Hamas-Israel war raging in Gaza, with bodies dug up by Israeli troops and hurried burials happening in hospitals and even a school.

In Gaza City's Al-Tuffah district, shrouded corpses of Palestinians torn from their graves lay atop muddied earth.

Israel's military had bulldozed the site and exhumed bodies, according to an AFP photographer who visited it earlier this month.

The desecration is part of a pattern which the religious affairs ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said has seen more than 2,000 graves damaged or destroyed by Israeli forces across the territory.

Israel's military did not immediately comment on the bulldozing of cemeteries, when approached for comment by AFP.are returned with dignity and respect," it said in a statement.

