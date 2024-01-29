No Rest For Gaza Dead With Swift Burials, Bodies Dug Up
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 08:49 PM
Even the dead are not spared by the Hamas-Israel war raging in Gaza, with bodies dug up by Israeli troops and hurried burials happening in hospitals and even a school
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Even the dead are not spared by the Hamas-Israel war raging in Gaza, with bodies dug up by Israeli troops and hurried burials happening in hospitals and even a school.
In Gaza City's Al-Tuffah district, shrouded corpses of Palestinians torn from their graves lay atop muddied earth.
Israel's military had bulldozed the site and exhumed bodies, according to an AFP photographer who visited it earlier this month.
The desecration is part of a pattern which the religious affairs ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said has seen more than 2,000 graves damaged or destroyed by Israeli forces across the territory.
Israel's military did not immediately comment on the bulldozing of cemeteries, when approached for comment by AFP.are returned with dignity and respect," it said in a statement.
Recent Stories
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner
Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestine-Israeli conflict: China
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: ..
54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare
Union calls public transport strike across Germany on Friday
Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial
More Stories From World
-
Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestine-Israeli conflict: China9 minutes ago
-
54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN15 minutes ago
-
Union calls public transport strike across Germany on Friday12 minutes ago
-
Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial12 minutes ago
-
Italy reveals energy, migration plan at Africa summit17 minutes ago
-
Indian Ocean naval forces rescue two boats from Somali pirates2 hours ago
-
Protesting French farmers start blockade of Paris2 hours ago
-
Putin formally registered as presidential candidate2 hours ago
-
Princess of Wales leaves hospital after surgery2 hours ago
-
Tanks and tunnels: Khan Yunis, epicentre of Gaza war2 hours ago
-
Princess of Wales leaves hospital after surgery3 hours ago
-
Recovering Rashid to miss Afghanistan's first-ever Sri Lanka Test3 hours ago