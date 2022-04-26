No Russia-US Trust-Based Communication Channel Exists Now - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) At the moment, unlike the times of the "Caribbean crisis" of 1962, which brought the world on the brink of nuclear war, there is no trusted channel of communication between the leaders of Russia and the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Concluding the answer to the question of how we should behave and how it can be compared with the Caribbean crisis. Then there was a channel of communication that both leaders trusted. Now there is no such channel and no one is trying to create it. Separate timid attempts that were made earlier didn't give any big result," the minister said on the air of the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Channel One.