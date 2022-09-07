No Russian Military Equipment Within Zaporizhzhia NPP Perimeter - Putin

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) There is no Russian military equipment on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which the IAEA proposes to remove in its report, the equipment that conducts counter-battery combat is deployed far beyond the perimeter of the nuclear power plant, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I saw in the report that the IAEA considers it necessary to remove military equipment from the territory of the plant. But there is no military equipment on the territory of the plant.

IAEA employees should have seen this and now they can see it, because two (IAEA employees) remained there," Putin said.

"The Russian National Guard is standing there, guarding the perimeter and the inside of the station, that's all. The Russian Guard is guarding the station, ensuring security. Our equipment, including combat equipment, which provides counter-battery combat, is not located at the station, it is deployed quite far out of the station's perimeter," the president added.