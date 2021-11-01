UrduPoint.com

No Russian Planes Based In Syria's Qamishli - Turkish Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 07:04 PM

No Russian Planes Based in Syria's Qamishli - Turkish Defense Ministry

A source in the Turkish Ministry of National Defense denied reports of Russian aircraft basing at an airport in the northeastern Syrian Qamishli area, located near the border with Turkey

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) A source in the Turkish Ministry of National Defense denied reports of Russian aircraft basing at an airport in the northeastern Syrian Qamishli area, located near the border with Turkey.

"Some footage is being distributed on social networks. They depict an event that took place that day.

The event revolved around a plane that landed and then flew away. There is no deployment," the NTV broadcaster quoted the source as saying.

Last week, a number of media and social media users assumed that a Russian fighter jet landing in northeastern Syria was presumably a part of an upcoming larger deployment in an effort to strengthen Russia's presence in this part of the country.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Social Media Border Media Event Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness &amp; wellne ..

Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness &amp; wellness hub for Dubai Fitness Chall ..

21 minutes ago
 The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council ho ..

The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council holds the launching ceremony of ..

30 minutes ago
 Court awards four years, 6-month imprisonment in d ..

Court awards four years, 6-month imprisonment in drug smuggling case

1 minute ago
 THQ Hospital Talagang's website goes live

THQ Hospital Talagang's website goes live

1 minute ago
 Two suspects killed, two cops injured in shootout

Two suspects killed, two cops injured in shootout

1 minute ago
 Court seeks NAB comments on plea against Park Lane ..

Court seeks NAB comments on plea against Park Lane reference

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.