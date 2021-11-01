A source in the Turkish Ministry of National Defense denied reports of Russian aircraft basing at an airport in the northeastern Syrian Qamishli area, located near the border with Turkey

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) A source in the Turkish Ministry of National Defense denied reports of Russian aircraft basing at an airport in the northeastern Syrian Qamishli area, located near the border with Turkey.

"Some footage is being distributed on social networks. They depict an event that took place that day.

The event revolved around a plane that landed and then flew away. There is no deployment," the NTV broadcaster quoted the source as saying.

Last week, a number of media and social media users assumed that a Russian fighter jet landing in northeastern Syria was presumably a part of an upcoming larger deployment in an effort to strengthen Russia's presence in this part of the country.