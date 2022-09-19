UrduPoint.com

No Russian Staff Hurt, No Property Damaged In Attack On Embassy In Ottawa - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 10:24 PM

No Russian Staff Hurt, No Property Damaged in Attack on Embassy in Ottawa - Ambassador

None of the personnel at the Russian diplomatic mission in Ottawa were injured and no property was damaged as a result of a Molotov cocktail attack on the embassy, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) None of the personnel at the Russian diplomatic mission in Ottawa were injured and no property was damaged as a result of a Molotov cocktail attack on the embassy, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Monday.

"On the night of September 11-12, at about 00:15, an unknown person threw an ignited Molotov cocktail over the fence of the embassy into its territory. He ran out of the park area adjacent to the embassy,threw a bottle and disappeared. Fortunately, the chemical composition itself did not ignite, the fuse burned out, and the bottle broke, but the incendiary mixture did not ignite," Stepanov said. "None of the employees of the embassy were injured, and the property, by a lucky chance, was not damaged."

