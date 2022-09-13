No Russian Teachers Worked in Kharkiv Region - Regional Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Russian teachers did not work in the territories of the Kharkiv region previously controlled by Russian troops, while the fate of local teachers who collaborated with Russia remains unknown, the regional administration told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Starting September 1, schools in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as in the territories under Russian control have switched to Russian educational standards, with teachers undergoing professional training. On Monday, Ukrainian media reported that Russian teachers who taught in local schools under the new program were arrested and faced up to 15 years in jail for what Ukraine claimed was treason after Ukrainian troops reclaimed some territories during a counteroffensive.

"There were no Russian teachers in the region. However, what happened to local teachers who collaborated with Russia and were ready to teach according to the new method is still unknown," the administration's press service said.

Russian education Minister Sergey Kravtsov later confirmed that all Russian teachers in the Russia-controlled territories are safe and only local teachers have been working in the Kharkiv region since September 1.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, committee chief Alexander Bastrykin instructed the relevant authorities to initiate a criminal case over the arrest by the Ukrainian military of teachers who were teaching in accordance with the Russian program in the Kharkiv region.

The head of Russia-controlled territories of the Kharkiv region, Vitaly Ganchev, said earlier that the authorities had begun evacuating the population from the cities of Kupyansk, Izyum, Shevchenkove and Balakliya. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that troops from Balakliya and Izyum were regrouped in the Donetsk direction in order to achieve the stated goals of the special military operation to liberate Donbas.