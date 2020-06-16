No Russian, Turkish Troops Injured in Explosion Attempt in Syria- Russian Defense Ministry

Terrorists detonated a bomb in front of the Russian-Turkish patrol in Syria but no military personnel were injured in this attempt, the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Terrorists detonated a bomb in front of the Russian-Turkish patrol in Syria but no military personnel were injured in this attempt, the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Tuesday.

One Russian armored vehicle was mildly damaged in the incident, Konashenkov said.

According to the spokesman, the goal of the attack was to derail the monitoring carried out by the joint patrol in Idlib.