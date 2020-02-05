UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Russians Among 10 People Infected With Coronavirus On Cruise Ship - Tourism Agency

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 06:09 PM

No Russians Among 10 People Infected With Coronavirus on Cruise Ship - Tourism Agency

Ten coronavirus cases have been confirmed among passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined off the Japanese coast with 24 Russians among those aboard, but the virus was not detected among them, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Ten coronavirus cases have been confirmed among passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined off the Japanese coast with 24 Russians among those aboard, but the virus was not detected among them, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said on Wednesday.

"According to Princess Cruises, two Australians, three Japanese, three tourists from Hong Kong, one tourist from the United States, and a crew member from the Philippines were diagnosed with the virus," ATOR said, adding that roughly half of all the passengers were from Japan.

The company confirmed that there were 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew on board.

Related Topics

Russia Company Hong Kong Japan United States Philippines All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Sunni Tehreek stage rally to express soli ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus, Russia to Meet by End of Week to Discuss ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's Imran Khan Calls India's Revocation of ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir human rights, not a regional but global is ..

20 minutes ago

Two Newborns Diagnosed With Coronavirus in China's ..

2 minutes ago

One woman army against Indian rule in Occupied Kas ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.