No Russians Among 10 People Infected With Coronavirus on Cruise Ship - Tourism Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Ten coronavirus cases have been confirmed among passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined off the Japanese coast with 24 Russians among those aboard, but the virus was not detected among them, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said on Wednesday.

"According to Princess Cruises, two Australians, three Japanese, three tourists from Hong Kong, one tourist from the United States, and a crew member from the Philippines were diagnosed with the virus," ATOR said, adding that roughly half of all the passengers were from Japan.

The company confirmed that there were 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew on board.