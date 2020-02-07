No Russians Among Coronavirus-Infected People on Board of Diamond Princess Ship - Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) There are no Russian citizens among 61 people infected with a new coronavirus on board of the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the Japanese coast, the Russian Embassy in Japan said on Friday.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship got quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama on Monday after reports that one of the passengers had the new type of coronavirus. There are over 3,700 people on board of the vessel, with 61 of them diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

"We have checked the information. There are no Russian citizens [among those infected]," the embassy said in a statement.