No Russians Among Coronavirus Infected People in China - Embassy

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) There are currently no Russian nationals among those infected with the new type of coronavirus in China, Public Relations Officer at the Russian Embassy in China Georgy Egorov told Sputnik on Monday.

"Currently, there are no Russians among those infected in China," Egorov said.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in China's Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already resulted in 1,770 fatalities, with 70,548 people having been infected. Outside of China, nearly 800 people were infected with the virus, including two cases in Russia.

The World Health Organization recognized the outbreak as an emergency of international importance and assign an official name COVID-19 for the disease.