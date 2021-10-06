No Russians Among Foreign Mercenaries in CAR - Officers Union

There are no Russian mercenaries in the Central African Republic (CAR) while many foreign ones are present there, Alexander Ivanov, the general director of the Officers Union for International Security (OUIS), told Sputnik in an interview

"As for Russians' presence in the CAR, the absolute majority of our citizens are OUIS instructors.

According to the information that I have, there are also several Russians who work for local security companies. None of them are mercenaries," Ivanov said.

"Many mercenaries from different countries are present in the CAR, those who participated in the war against the car government and were drawn into the war by the so-called Coalition of Patriots for Change (rebel group) and its leader (ex-Malian President Francois) Bozize," Ivanov added.