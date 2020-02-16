No Russians Among Those Infected With Coronavirus on Diamond Princess Ship - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Russian citizens on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off Yokohama have not been infected with the new coronavirus, the Russian embassy informs.

Japan's Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said during a Sunday program on NHK that the total number of coronavirus infected people on board the ship was 355, with 70 new cases of COVID-19 having been reported on board Diamond Princess.

"As of now, the coronavirus infection has not been confirmed among any of the Russians on board the ship," a Russian embassy spokesperson said on Sunday.

The US embassy in Japan announced earlier that it was planning to start evacuating US citizens off the ship on Sunday evening local time.