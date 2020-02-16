UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Russians Among Those Infected With Coronavirus On Diamond Princess Ship - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 08:00 AM

No Russians Among Those Infected With Coronavirus on Diamond Princess Ship - Embassy

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Russian citizens on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off Yokohama have not been infected with the new coronavirus, the Russian embassy informs.

Japan's Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said during a Sunday program on NHK that the total number of coronavirus infected people on board the ship was 355, with 70 new cases of COVID-19 having been reported on board Diamond Princess.

"As of now, the coronavirus infection has not been confirmed among any of the Russians on board the ship," a Russian embassy spokesperson said on Sunday.

The US embassy in Japan announced earlier that it was planning to start evacuating US citizens off the ship on Sunday evening local time.

Related Topics

Russia Yokohama Japan Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

8 hours ago

Erdogan Demands Syrian Forces Immediately Leave Id ..

8 hours ago

Controversial Folau to make first appearance for C ..

9 hours ago

Bordeaux-Begles retake Top 14 lead to send a messa ..

9 hours ago

Canadian teenager Auger-Aliassime reaches Rotterda ..

9 hours ago

Chairman Senate grieved over sad demise of Naeem u ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.