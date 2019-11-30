UrduPoint.com
No Russians Hurt In The Hague Stabbing - Embassy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 04:43 PM

No Russians were injured in the recent stabbing on a busy shopping street in The Hague, a spokeswoman for the Russian Embassy in the Netherlands told Sputnik on Saturday.

A man, who is still at large, stabbed three young people in Grote Marktstraat on Friday evening.

The Dutch police said they had since been released from hospital.

"At the moment [we know of] no injured Russian citizens," Irina Gridina said.

Police said a manhunt was on for a dark-skinned black-clad suspect aged between 45 and 50. The stabbing took place while the street was packed with people going for Black Friday shopping.

