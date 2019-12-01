UrduPoint.com
No Russians Hurt In Tunisia Bus Accident - Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 10:30 PM

No Russians Hurt in Tunisia Bus Accident - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) No Russians were injured on Sunday when a tourist bus plunged off a cliff near the mountainous town of Ain Draham in northwestern Tunisia, the Russian embassy in Tunis told Sputnik.

"We received preliminary data from competent local authorities which suggest that no Russians were among those killed and injured in the December 1 road accident," the diplomatic mission said.

The bus with 43 people on board was travelling from Tunis to Ain Draham when it fell off a cliff into a ravine not far from the Algerian border, killing 22 people and injuring 21 others, according to the Interior Ministry.

