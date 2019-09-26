No Russian nationals have been injured as a result of the fire on board of the country's Bukhta Naezdnik trawler in the Norwegian port of Tromso, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) No Russian nationals have been injured as a result of the fire on board of the country's Bukhta Naezdnik trawler in the Norwegian port of Tromso, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The Norwegian police received on Wednesday a report that the trawler, berthed at a harbor in Tromso for technical maintenance and crew change, had caught fire. According to the vessel owner, all the 29 crew members have been evacuated.

"No Russian citizens have been injured as a result of the fire on board of Russia's Bukhta Naezdnik trawler in the port of Tromso on September 25, 2019. All the sailors have been successfully evacuated from the vessel. Norwegian firefighters are working to extinguish the fire," the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter.

The Norwegian police said on the night into Thursday that the fire-fighting headquarters was considering two options: either to flood the trawler, or to expand the security zone. The security zone was later expanded to 300 meters (984 feet), and local residents were evacuated.

Tromso police said earlier on Thursday that passage through the territory adjacent to the port was blocked due to the ongoing fire, adding that a tunnel and several streets in the district were also blocked for passage. Fire extinguishing is complicated by the fact that there are tanks with ammonia on board that may explode, and also by the fact that the vessel has tilted to one side as a large amount of water is being used to extinguish the fire.