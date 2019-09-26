UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Russians Injured After Fire On Russian Trawler Berthed In Norway's Tromso - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:26 PM

No Russians Injured After Fire on Russian Trawler Berthed in Norway's Tromso - Moscow

No Russian nationals have been injured as a result of the fire on board of the country's Bukhta Naezdnik trawler in the Norwegian port of Tromso, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) No Russian nationals have been injured as a result of the fire on board of the country's Bukhta Naezdnik trawler in the Norwegian port of Tromso, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The Norwegian police received on Wednesday a report that the trawler, berthed at a harbor in Tromso for technical maintenance and crew change, had caught fire. According to the vessel owner, all the 29 crew members have been evacuated.

"No Russian citizens have been injured as a result of the fire on board of Russia's Bukhta Naezdnik trawler in the port of Tromso on September 25, 2019. All the sailors have been successfully evacuated from the vessel. Norwegian firefighters are working to extinguish the fire," the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter.

The Norwegian police said on the night into Thursday that the fire-fighting headquarters was considering two options: either to flood the trawler, or to expand the security zone. The security zone was later expanded to 300 meters (984 feet), and local residents were evacuated.

Tromso police said earlier on Thursday that passage through the territory adjacent to the port was blocked due to the ongoing fire, adding that a tunnel and several streets in the district were also blocked for passage. Fire extinguishing is complicated by the fact that there are tanks with ammonia on board that may explode, and also by the fact that the vessel has tilted to one side as a large amount of water is being used to extinguish the fire.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Flood Water Russia Twitter May September 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan players excited to mark ODI returns in Ka ..

2 minutes ago

Libyan National Army Says Destroyed Turkish Drone ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Pledges to Assist Ukraine in 'Returning' Cri ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Kabul Warns of Possible Terror ..

2 minutes ago

Four dead after strong quake rocks eastern Indones ..

2 minutes ago

Artists, singers celebrated veteran Naheed Akhtar' ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.