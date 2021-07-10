No Security Council Meetings on Haiti Planned Amid Pending Request For Troops - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The UN Security Council (UNSC) is currently not planning any meetings on Haiti, a UNSC source told RIA Novosti when asked to comment on Haiti's request for military assistance following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

"It is not planned as of Friday that the SC meets again on Haiti," the source said.

Earlier, the office of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Sputnik that the United Nations had received Haiti's request for military assistance following the assassination of President Moise and was examining the letter.

"The dispatch of troops under any circumstances would be a matter for the Security Council to decide," Guterres' office said.

Haiti had asked both the UN and the US to send troops to help protect key infrastructure and ensure security and public order in Haiti after Moise's assassination.