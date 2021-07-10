UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Security Council Meetings On Haiti Planned Amid Pending Request For Troops - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 08:10 AM

No Security Council Meetings on Haiti Planned Amid Pending Request For Troops - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The UN Security Council (UNSC) is currently not planning any meetings on Haiti, a UNSC source told RIA Novosti when asked to comment on Haiti's request for military assistance following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

"It is not planned as of Friday that the SC meets again on Haiti," the source said.

Earlier, the office of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Sputnik that the United Nations had received Haiti's request for military assistance following the assassination of President Moise and was examining the letter.

"The dispatch of troops under any circumstances would be a matter for the Security Council to decide," Guterres' office said.

Haiti had asked both the UN and the US to send troops to help protect key infrastructure and ensure security and public order in Haiti after Moise's assassination.

Related Topics

United Nations Haiti

Recent Stories

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

8 hours ago

Seven UN peacekeepers injured in Mali blast

8 hours ago

Taskin and Muzarabani fined after Harare clash

8 hours ago

Govt devises multi-pronged strategy to reform gas ..

8 hours ago

Sheranwala flyover to facilitate masses, traders

8 hours ago

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri calls on CM Balochistan ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.