No Security, Safety Risk From Reported Drone Sightings: US Agencies
Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Mysterious drones sighted in parts of the United States pose no threat to national security or public safety, government agencies said Tuesday.
President Joe Biden also weighed in on the reports, saying "nothing nefarious apparently. There are a lot of drones authorized. We are following this closely. So far no sense of danger."
Residents of the US northeast have for weeks been reporting flights of unidentified drones, a phenomenon that has sparked worries over possible foreign involvement as well as accusations of a US government cover-up.
"We have not identified anything anomalous and do not assess the activity to date to present a national security or public safety risk over the civilian airspace in New Jersey or other states in the northeast," the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, the FBI and the Federal Aviation Administration said in a joint statement.
"Having closely examined the technical data and tips from concerned citizens, we assess that the sightings to date include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones," they said.
Top US officials have previously rejected any suggestion of foreign involvement -- including far-fetched claims that the drones originated from an Iranian or Chinese "mothership" out at sea -- even as public concern has mounted.
But video footage of recent mysterious airborne phenomena has continued to clog social media, with sightings reported in states including New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia.
President-elect Donald Trump has said the US government "knows what is happening," suggesting there is some sort of cover-up, but outgoing President Joe Biden's administration has rejected such suggestions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024
12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..
Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank
Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar
Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates
UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador
Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 7
15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school shooting: police
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durab ..
Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new peak
Canada's Trudeau battles to hold on after deputy PM resigns
More Stories From World
-
Canada Conservative likely to unseat Trudeau has Trump-like tendencies6 minutes ago
-
Sudan's doctors bear brunt of war as healthcare falls apart6 minutes ago
-
Cuba's 'invisible' tragedy: US-bound migrants who disappear in the Caribbean7 minutes ago
-
Hungarian Lego artist wows with his very grand designs7 minutes ago
-
No security, safety risk from reported drone sightings: US agencies7 minutes ago
-
Giannis stars as Bucks beat Thunder to win NBA Cup7 minutes ago
-
Rescuers hunt for survivors in Vanuatu quake, 14 dead17 minutes ago
-
'Everybody wants to be my friend': Trump feels the love17 minutes ago
-
UNGA adopts Pak text reaffirming peoples' self-determination right; 'powerful' signal to occupied: ..17 minutes ago
-
Morocco's women rug weavers battle to save age-old craft17 minutes ago
-
Japan's Honda and Nissan in preliminary merger talks: reports17 minutes ago
-
Storms halt Australia's unlikely tilt at victory over India27 minutes ago