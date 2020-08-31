UrduPoint.com
No Security Threat Found On London-Bound Ryanair Flight - UK Police

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 06:40 PM

Officers investigating reports of a suspicious device on a Ryanair flight landing at London Stansted Airport on Sunday found that neither the objects nor the two men arrested in relation to the incident posed a security threat, the UK Counter Terrorism Police said on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Officers investigating reports of a suspicious device on a Ryanair flight landing at London Stansted Airport on Sunday found that neither the objects nor the two men arrested in relation to the incident posed a security threat, the UK Counter Terrorism Police said on Monday.

"After examination by specialist investigators, the object was found not to be of concern. Officers spoke with the two men and neither were considered to have committed any offences," the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) said in a press release.

The two men, who had been previously identified as a 34-year-old Kuwaiti and a 48-year old man from Italy, were arrested on Sunday evening by ERSOU agents aboard the Ryanair plane immediately after the aircraft landed.

Following the incident, a Ryanair spokesperson confirmed the crew of the plane flying from Vienna to Stansted airport was alerted in mid-air to a "potential security threat on board," and raised the alarm.

As a result of the alert, Royal Air Force fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the in-bound plane and escorted it to the airport.

