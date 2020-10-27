No Self-Isolation Required for Netanyahu After Secretary Contracted COVID-19 - Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Self-isolation is not necessary for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu despite the fact that a secretary working in his office tested positive for COVID-19, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

"After reports emerged about a secretary who was diagnosed with the coronavirus, an epidemiological investigation was carried out to interrupt the chain of infections. It turned out that isolation is not required for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu" the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu's office confirmed that the secretary had contracted COVID-19.