No Separate UNSC Resolution Will Be Needed If US Returns To Iran Nuclear Deal - Moscow

Mon 19th April 2021

No Separate UNSC Resolution Will Be Needed If US Returns to Iran Nuclear Deal - Moscow

A separate resolution of the United Nations Security Council will not be needed if the United States returns to the nuclear deal with Iran, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) A separate resolution of the United Nations Security Council will not be needed if the United States returns to the nuclear deal with Iran, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations said on Monday.

"Was there a separate resolution when they withdrew? I mean, Resolution 2231 is still valid, and it will remain valid," Pyotr Ilyichev told reporters.

