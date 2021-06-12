No Serious Irregularities Detected in Peru Presidential Elections - OAS Report

The Organization of American States (OAS) mission said that it had not detected any serious irregularities in the Peru presidential election which took place on June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The Organization of American States (OAS) mission said that it had not detected any serious irregularities in the Peru presidential election which took place on June 6.

"The Mission has not detected serious irregularities," the organisation said.

According to vote results, left-wing candidate Pedro Castillo won the elections with 50.168% of the vote beating his right-wing candidate and daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori, Keiko Fujimori, who gained 49.832% of the votes.