UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Serious Irregularities Detected In Peru Presidential Elections - OAS Report

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 02:52 PM

No Serious Irregularities Detected in Peru Presidential Elections - OAS Report

The Organization of American States (OAS) mission said that it had not detected any serious irregularities in the Peru presidential election which took place on June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The Organization of American States (OAS) mission said that it had not detected any serious irregularities in the Peru presidential election which took place on June 6.

"The Mission has not detected serious irregularities," the organisation said.

According to vote results, left-wing candidate Pedro Castillo won the elections with 50.168% of the vote beating his right-wing candidate and daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori, Keiko Fujimori, who gained 49.832% of the votes.

Related Topics

Election Vote Peru June

Recent Stories

COAS visits Sialkot, Kotli, witnesses troops’ ex ..

4 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific celebrates Philippine Independence Da ..

19 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

4 minutes ago

G7 Leaders Set to Agree New Declaration on Public ..

4 minutes ago

Egypt congratulates UAE on UN Security Council mem ..

27 minutes ago

Five People Killed in Attack on Wedding in Afghani ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.